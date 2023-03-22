argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $482.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.81% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2025 earnings at $24.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Securities lifted their target price on argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.64.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

ARGX stock opened at $357.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 1-year low of $267.35 and a 1-year high of $407.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.