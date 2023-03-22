Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.19% of Ares Capital worth $18,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. 700,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,489. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

