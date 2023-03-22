Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.19 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Ardor has a market cap of $91.02 million and $2.19 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

