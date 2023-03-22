Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Increased by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 16.5% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 741,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.