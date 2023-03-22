Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.09. 1,597,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,628. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.14. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

