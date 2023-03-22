Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $121.33. 533,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,288. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $142.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

