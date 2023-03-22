Ankr Achieves Market Cap of $329.83 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $329.83 million and approximately $36.23 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00030199 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001764 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00198293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,642.49 or 0.99999199 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0346467 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $48,459,897.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.