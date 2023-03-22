Analyzing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Keppel DC REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -19.36% 2.16% 0.58% Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $210.85 million 1.27 -$40.83 million ($1.05) -4.87 Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Keppel DC REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Keppel DC REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Keppel DC REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 0 2 0 2.33 Keppel DC REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.23%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats Keppel DC REIT on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

