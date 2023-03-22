Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marks and Spencer Group (MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating.

3/22/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/6/2023 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.96). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MKS stock traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 153.75 ($1.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,411,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,923,941. The stock has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,025.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.72.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

