Analysts Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $68.60

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $40.89 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $854.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.50.

Insider Activity at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $618,966.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,121 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,059 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,078,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,669,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,332,000 after buying an additional 390,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 931,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,022,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also

