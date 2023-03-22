Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Reduced by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.56. The stock had a trading volume of 340,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,306. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.77. The company has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

