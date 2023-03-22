American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $194.51. The company had a trading volume of 439,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,661. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

