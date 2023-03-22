Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.15

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.15 and last traded at $22.54, with a volume of 54954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $793.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.30). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.