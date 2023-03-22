Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.10. 1,671,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,976. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

