Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $196.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $256.00 to $249.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $291.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $144.00 to $143.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,342. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

