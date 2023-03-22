ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $7.86 Million Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up about 3.3% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $816.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

