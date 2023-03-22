ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,312,000. Cambria Global Momentum ETF comprises about 19.3% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GMOM opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.58.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

