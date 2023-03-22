Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,188 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $59,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 553.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Several analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

