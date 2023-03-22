Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 185818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Specifically, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $48,663.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,502.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $26,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $48,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,628,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,502.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,564 shares of company stock worth $180,802 in the last ninety days. 12.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Alector Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 52.10% and a negative net margin of 99.77%. Analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alector

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 331,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 148,924 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 371,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

