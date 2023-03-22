Alchemy Pay Trading Up 2.2% This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $174.05 million and $67.28 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00351936 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,036.96 or 0.25592261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay was first traded on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

