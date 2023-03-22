Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $278.81 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

