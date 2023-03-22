AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.07. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,209,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 287,131 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 104,754 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,170,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the following segments: AgroFresh Core and AgroFresh Fruit Protection. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

