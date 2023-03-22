Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 14.9 %

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

