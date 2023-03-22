ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.45

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and traded as low as $41.56. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 5,073 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGESY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.65) to €37.50 ($40.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.84.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

