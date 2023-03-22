Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 59,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

