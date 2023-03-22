aelf Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. aelf has a total market cap of $185.42 million and approximately $25.70 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004967 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003184 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,214,621 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.