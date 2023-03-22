AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Trims Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 203,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 42,322 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.17% of Albemarle worth $44,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after buying an additional 158,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after purchasing an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.76. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

