AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 52,473 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,473 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.9% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $106,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

GILD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 485,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

