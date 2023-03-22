AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 803,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $31,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after acquiring an additional 166,012 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,783 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

CFG traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 333,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,450,673. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.