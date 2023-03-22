AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,217 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.45) to GBX 126 ($1.55) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.37) to £130 ($159.65) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 287,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,843. The company has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

