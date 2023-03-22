AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 2,294 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $483.47. The stock had a trading volume of 163,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $451.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.05.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

