AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Acquires 8,141 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,709. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

