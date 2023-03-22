AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,839 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.