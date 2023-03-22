AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,839 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

