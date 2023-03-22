AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,471 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

