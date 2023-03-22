AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

