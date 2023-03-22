AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $9.32 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.23. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

