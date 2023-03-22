AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $6.49 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 155,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.