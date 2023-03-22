AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $4.84 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Stories

