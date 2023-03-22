AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $10.14 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.