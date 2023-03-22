AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $474.76 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

