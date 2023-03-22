AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 5,435 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,013,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after acquiring an additional 577,552 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after acquiring an additional 544,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

