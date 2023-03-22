AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,839 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
