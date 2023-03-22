AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,839 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

