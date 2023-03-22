AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 315 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 35,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $449.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.23. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $430.93 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

