AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,350 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMLV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9,901.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 838,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 829,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMLV stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $98.74 and a 52-week high of $117.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72.

About SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected and weighted by low volatility and other factors. SMLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.