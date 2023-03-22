AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

