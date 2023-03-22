AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 597 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.35% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

AVDE opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

