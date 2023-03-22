Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $117.76

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.76 and last traded at $117.91, with a volume of 718119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.36.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $86,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4,881.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 477,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 467,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after acquiring an additional 380,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,936,000 after acquiring an additional 277,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

