Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $415.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $374.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.61. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

