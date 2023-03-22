Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $376.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.36 and a 200-day moving average of $333.61. The company has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.